BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council has voted to appoint Mark Hutton to fill its open seat.

Jon Luttrell, director of community relations for the city, told News Channel 11 that Hutton currently serves as a Sullivan County commissioner. He will be required to resign from that position before he can officially have a seat on the city council.

On Tuesday, March 8, Hutton will be sworn in at a council meeting, Luttrell said.

Hutton will fill the seat left vacant by Chad Keen, who announced his resignation from the council earlier in February. According to Luttrell, Hutton will serve out the remainder of Keen’s unexpired term.

In order to keep the seat, Hutton would be required to run in the November regular election.