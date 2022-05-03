ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — County Commissioner Mark DeWitte emerged from a crowded field of candidates to win the Republican Party nomination in the Hawkins County mayoral race.

According to unofficial election results, DeWitte won 26% of the vote compared to runner-up Martha Wallace’s 17% with 599 votes separating them.

DeWitte has represented District 5 on the county commission since 2018. He has also served on the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen since 2013.

A graduate of Rogersville High School, DeWitte has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee. He is currently the executive vice president of product development for MBM Packing and co-owns two businesses: marcomCORE, a marketing material distribution firm, and DivisionWon, a locker room renovation company that is part of marcomCORE.

DeWitte will face independent candidate David Bailey in the general election on August 4.

Incumbent mayor Jim Lee announced last September that he would not seek re-election.