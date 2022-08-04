ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County voters have elected Mark DeWitte as county mayor.

The Republican defeated independent candidate David Bailey in the August general election.

In May, DeWitte defeated six other candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the mayoral race.

He currently serves on the county commission and Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

DeWitte will replace incumbent Mayor Jim Lee, who did not seek re-election. His term will begin Sept. 1.