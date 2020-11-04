NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters have re-elected Sen. Jon Lundberg to the Tennessee State Senate District 4 seat.

The Republican from Bristol defeated Democrat Amber Riddle in pursuit of a second term in the Senate.

After serving five terms in the state House, Lundberg was elected to the Senate in 2016 to replace Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, who retired. He serves as 1st Vice Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Education Committee and Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.

Along with Rep. Bud Hulsey, Lundberg has pushed for “truth in sentencing,” which would prevent certain convicts from getting out of prison early. He also sponsored a bill prohibiting those convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets.

Tennessee Senate District 4 includes Sullivan, Johnson and part of Carter counties.