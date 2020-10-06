Local election administrators report surge in voter registration ahead of midnight deadline

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local election administrators reported a surge in voter registration ahead of the midnight Oct. 5th deadline.

In Hawkins County, 1,671 people have registered to vote since the August primary with 113 of those coming in on Monday before close of business.

In Unicoi County, more than 400 people registered to vote in the last month. Election Administrator Sarah Fain says there is a link to social media registration campaigns.

“We’ve had a huge increase in registrations really over the past month and now that Tennessee has an online voter registration system that’s really encouraged a whole lot of people to get ready to vote,” Fain said.”We get an update from the Secretary of State’s office every time either Facebook or Instagram or Snapchat is going to do a push for voter registration… sure enough the next morning, we will have dozens.”

Over the weekend alone, 80 people used the online portal to register or update their address.

“We have about 11,000 registered voters. That’s really a big percentage,” she said.

Fain, along with other local election administrators expect to have final numbers within the next two weeks due to a lag in the system and postmarked mail-in registrations coming in.