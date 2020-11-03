LIVE BLOG: Election 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Election Day is underway and the polls are open in parts of the Tri-Cities for the 2020 election.
Polling locations are already open in Virginia. Voting starts at 8 a.m. in Northeast Tennessee, except in Greene County where polls open at 9 a.m.
After campaigning by both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Americans across the country will cast their vote.
Voters will cast their ballots for not only the presidential election but for a number of other races.
In Tennessee, the race between First Congressional District candidates Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger will be decided.
Tennesseans will also vote for their choice of U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw.
Virginians also have a Senate seat to fill. Democratic candidate Mark Warner and Republican candidate Daniel Gade make up the ballot.
In Bristol, Virginia, a referendum vote will decide the future of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
You can keep up with all your local election updates here in our Election Day LIVE BLOG and by clicking here to see election results.