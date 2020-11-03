LIVE BLOG: Election 2020

Note: This live blog will be updated throughout Election Day as results come in and events occur.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Election Day is underway and the polls are open in parts of the Tri-Cities for the 2020 election.

Polls have been open for an hour in Virginia! We’ve seen a steady flow of voters at Virginia High School. Check out the curbside voting tent— that’s available for anyone with COVID, in quarantine or over 65 to simply vote from your car. pic.twitter.com/tPSShaClcb — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) November 3, 2020

Polling locations are already open in Virginia. Voting starts at 8 a.m. in Northeast Tennessee, except in Greene County where polls open at 9 a.m.

After campaigning by both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Americans across the country will cast their vote.

Voters will cast their ballots for not only the presidential election but for a number of other races.

In Tennessee, the race between First Congressional District candidates Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger will be decided.

Tennesseans will also vote for their choice of U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw.

Virginians also have a Senate seat to fill. Democratic candidate Mark Warner and Republican candidate Daniel Gade make up the ballot.

In Bristol, Virginia, a referendum vote will decide the future of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

TODAY is Election Day! Polls are open 6am-7pm, adhering to safety guidelines. Reminders: don't forget to bring your ID and remember to vote on both sides of your ballot. #bristolvavotes



More info about voting: https://t.co/p0ljwKr18H



Sample ballot: https://t.co/2XFjJdNyMi pic.twitter.com/Xv8Gp3QWxv — Bristol VA Elections and Voter Registration (@BristolVAVotes) November 3, 2020

You can keep up with all your local election updates here in our Election Day LIVE BLOG and by clicking here to see election results.