LIST: Early voting locations in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee August election is right around the corner, and early voting launches July 17 through August 1.

Carter County

Carter County Election Commission Office, Elizabethton — This is located at 116 Holston Ave. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Greene County

County Election Commission Suite 1, Greeneville — This is located at 311 CCU Blvd. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Johnson County

County Election Commission, Mountain City — This is located at 158 Election Ave. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Election Commission Suite 103, Blountville — This is located at 3258 Highway 126. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Civic Auditorium, Kingsport — This is located at 1550 Ft. Henry Drive. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Slater Community Center, Bristol, TN — This is located at 325 McDowell St. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Unicoi County

County Election Commission, Erwin — This is located at 106 Nolichucky Ave. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Washington County

Old Ace Hardware, Jonesborough — This is located at 220 N. 2nd Ave. Early voting is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Princeton Art Center, Johnson City — This is located at 2516 E. Oakland Ave. Early voting is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Gray Fire Station, Gray — This is located at 106 Gray Commons Circle. Early voting is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

Registered voters in Tennessee who do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic may request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 30.

