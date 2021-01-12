Lebanon Town Council member Elijah Leonard to run for Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin’s seat

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Lebanon Town Council member and Air Force veteran has announced he is running for the 38th Virginia Senate District seat.

Elijah Leonard will hold an official announcement at the Russell County Veterans Memorial Park in Lebanon at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Leonard is a conservative Republican focused on defending the 2nd Amendment, advocating for the Pro-life cause, and standing up for Southwest Virginia values,” according to a release from Leonard’s campaign.

Leonard is also a small business owner native to Southwest Virginia.

The seat was left vacant after State Senator Ben Chafin died due to COVID-19 complications.