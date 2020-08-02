League of Women Voters, ETSU host virtual voting workshop

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee along with East Tennessee State University’s Voter Service Committee hosted “Your Vote is Your Vote” to provide Tennessean voters with tools before the upcoming election both this week and in November.

In the virtual workshop, leaders with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters and ETSU’s voting committee revealed voter statistics within the state of Tennessee.

According to the League of Women Voters, during 2016 elections, a little over half of qualified voters within the state turned up to vote — 51.7%.

This ranked Tennessee 49th in the United States in regard to voter turnout.

Tennessee ranked 45th in the country for registered voters during the 2016 election, with 78.5% of qualified Tennesseans registered, according to the workshop.

According to the League of Women Voters, the 2018 midterms showed even lower turnout.

In Sunday’s zoom voting information meeting, leaders walked viewers through the voting process step-by-step.

Ramsey McGowen with the Voter Services Committee said that the league has pushed for more opportunities for voters to participate in the upcoming elections amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The league has encouraged all states to provide more accessible options for all voters, to take the necessary steps to ensure the voters have increased time and opportunity to vote, to expand no-excuse absentee voting and mail-in ballots nationwide because of COVID-19,” McGowen said.

For more information, CLICK HERE.