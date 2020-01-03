Lawmakers respond to Congressman Phil Roe’s retirement announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Representative Phil Roe of the 1st District of Tennessee announced on Friday that he will not seek a seventh term following the 116th Congress.

RELATED: Congressman Phil Roe won’t seek seventh term

Lawmakers from both Virginia and Tennessee released statements following Representative Roe’s announcement.

From Tennessee, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn, Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden and several other U.S. Representatives expressed admiration for Rep. Roe and gratitude for his time spent in Congress.

“Phil Roe has been a champion for veterans, for students and for common sense in government. His background as a practicing physician has been crucial to our work to lower health care costs. I value his friendship and will miss his leadership in the Congress.” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

“Phil Roe is a dedicated public servant who has dutifully represented East Tennesseans over the past eleven years. From his time in the military to practicing medicine to serving as mayor and in Congress, Dr. Roe has served our country in numerous ways. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him as part of this delegation. I wish him a very happy retirement making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Congratulations to @DrPhilRoe on a well-deserved retirement! Throughout his service to our country, Phil Roe has exemplified the spirit of the Volunteer State. In the Army, in the delivery room, in local government, & in Congress, he has always put his country & community first. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 3, 2020

Saddened that my friend @DrPhilRoe is not seeking re-election. Nobody looks after his constituents and our Veterans like Dr. Roe. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 3, 2020

“There are few politicians that uphold the conservative principles and exhibit the leadership that Dr. Phil Roe has while serving in Congress since he was elected in 2008. Under his leadership of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, he and President Trump made great strides to fulfill our nation’s promise to those who have served us. His legacy to our fighting men and women stands as a strong testament to his time in the House of Representatives. He will be difficult to replace as he has served both the state of Tennessee and the United States well, but I have confidence that the next Congressman from Tennessee’s 1st District will lead with the same strong conservative values that Dr. Roe has maintained throughout his tenure as a United States Representative. We are grateful for Dr. Roe’s service to our country and we wish him the best in this next chapter of life.” – Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden

Tennessee State Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport), also released a statement.

“Congressman Roe has been an incredible public servant for the state of Tennessee, and he has represented his constituents with honor and integrity throughout his time in Washington D.C. I appreciate his tremendous passion and tireless work on behalf of our veterans and all of our citizens, and I wish Congressman Roe and his entire family the very best; he will certainly be missed.” Tenn. Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport)

In Virginia, Rep. Morgan Griffith released a statement saying he will miss Rep. Roe in the House of Representatives.

“Phil Roe has been a great partner in the House of Representatives on the many matters of shared interest between East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He is always ready to work together to advance our common agenda. He has also been an important voice in Congress on behalf of veterans. I will miss having this friend and devoted public servant in the House when he departs. I wish Phil, Clarinda, and their family all the best as they go forward.”

– Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

Several other U.S. Representatives expressed that they will miss Representative Roe’s presence in Congress on Twitter.

Congressman @DrPhilRoe is a dedicated advocate for American veterans and a trusted health care voice in Congress. I am grateful for his years of service and for his leadership as chairman of the Doctors Caucus. https://t.co/4Xc7Y96l7t — John Joyce (@RepJohnJoyce) January 3, 2020

.@DrPhilRoe is an exceptional Member who exudes quiet leadership & compassion. When I’ve worked with Phil, I would often think how he must have been an excellent doctor: attentive listener, exuding joy through his warmth, sharing genuine encouragement, & eagerly solving problems. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 3, 2020

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco and Jeff Keeling are following this story and will have the latest starting on WJHL at 5 o’clock.