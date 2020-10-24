Last Saturday to vote early in Tennessee this weekend

People wait in line to vote at the Brentwood Library on the first day of Tennessee’s early voting Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. The early, in-person voting period runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans have one last weekend to vote early.

This Saturday, Oct. 24, will be the last weekend chance to early vote in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election.

The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting to make your voice heard.”

Voters have already come out in large numbers. As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, more than 1 million ballots had been cast, a 47% increase of in-person and absentee ballots compared to 2016.

“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans’ confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” Hargett said. “As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959. During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining 6-feet of distance from poll officials and other voters.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST STORIES