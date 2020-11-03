Last-minute reminders before voting on Election Day

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va.- Polling locations across the region will be buzzing Tuesday November 3rd with voters. While many have already cast their ballots by mail or through early voting- election officials still expect a high turnout for Election Day.

If you want your vote to be counted- be sure to bring your identification. But there are options in case you forget.

In Tennessee, you can cast a provisional ballot. “It gives you two days or Thursday, November 5th to appear at the Election Office in your county, show your photo ID and your ballot will count,” said Sullivan County Election Administrator, Jason Booher.

In Virginia, you can sign an oath in lieu of a photo id. “Voters who do not have an identification with them when they go to the polls to vote can sign an ID confirmation statement where they will swear an oath that they are the voter,” said Washington County, Virginia’s Director of Elections, Derek Lyall.

You should also know your designated voting location. If your address has changed, you might be sent to another polling location.

“If a voter has moved and not updated their address with us then we will have to go through what is known as a “fail-safe” voting process and they may be directed to a different polling location based on that change of address,” Booher said.

Another tip- leave any campaign gear in your car.

“Tennessee law prohibits wearing any kind of advertisement including a facemask for a candidate or an issue on the ballot. It’s a class C misdemeanor under Tennessee law, it’s a 30-day jail maximum jail sentence including a fine,” Booher said.

“At 8 am- we will have the boxes open by the election commissioners representing both parties and then our counting board that’s been assigned or appointed by the election commission,” Booher said.

If you do still have your absentee ballot, you can still turn it in Tuesday.

“We have a secure drop box located next to the rear entrance to the building near our office. Voters can also take their voted absentee ballot to their polling place and drop that off,” Lyall said.

In Tennessee you can drop your ballot off at a designated post office.

And if you have tested positive for Covid-19, you do still have the chance to vote. In Tennessee, you can vote at your county’s election office. In Virginia, you can vote curbside at your designated polling location.

The most important advice-

“If you are uncertain about your ballot or if you have any questions prior to casting your ballot, you need to let an election official know,” Booher said.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in Virginia and 8 a.m. in Tennessee, except Greene County where polls open at 9 a.m. Voters who are in line at closing time, which is 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Tennessee will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

Ahead of Election Day, 41% of people in Washington Co., Virginia already cast their ballots either in-person or by mail.

“In Washington County, we have already counted more than 3,000 mail ballots. Now, we’re not allowed to tabulate the results of those ballots until 7 pm tomorrow,” Lyall said.

Election Commissions in Tennessee aren’t allowed to start counting ballots until polls open.

Additional counters were brought in to ensure timely results in Sullivan County.

“We typically have one counting board- four members, one scanner- they process all of the ballots that are normally received on any given election. In this election, we have 10 scanners, 24 member counting board.”