Larry Smith drops out, leaving just one Democrat in congressional race

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Now-former candidate Larry Smith has dropped out of the race for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat, leaving just one Democrat remaining in the race for the seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Phil Roe.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Smith said it was not an easy decision to drop out and thanked those involved with his campaign. He also said he had “no desire to go through this process again” and did not make an endorsement.

The Facebook page for Smith’s campaign has since been deleted.

After Chris Rowe suspended his campaign last month and with Smith dropping out this week, Blair Walsingham is now the lone Democrat left in the race. She will face whoever wins the Republican nomination in the primary election this August.

Blair Walsingham

“Larry is a good man and I respect his decision to drop out of this race,” Walsingham said in a news release Wednesday. “I believe voters are looking for a candidate who shares their values – East Tennessee values, American values.”

The Republican field is a crowded one, with 16 candidates vying for their party’s nomination.

Because Rowe and Smith dropped out of the race after the April 9 deadline to withdraw, their names will still be listed on ballots.

The primary election will take place Thursday, August 6.

