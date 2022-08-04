MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Johnson County mayor Larry Potter has won his old seat back.
Potter emerged from a crowded field of candidates to win Johnson County’s mayoral race in the general election Thursday.
He will replace current mayor Mike Taylor, who did not seek re-election.
Potter lost to Taylor in the general election four years ago.
His new mayoral term will begin Sept. 1
