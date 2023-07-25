KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) is considering a run to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn next year, the lawmaker said in a statement to WATE on Tuesday.

Johnson issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Tennessee has a Senator that stands with bullies, I have a reputation for standing up to bullies. I’m taking a serious look at this race and having great conversations with folks who are hungry for better leadership in Washington. Tennesseans deserve someone who will stand up to corrupt special interests and fight to lower costs so every family can build a good life. That ain’t Marsha Blackburn.” -State Rep. Gloria Johnson

While she has yet to officially announce her candidacy, Johnson has reposted multiple media reports that she will do so on her Twitter account. News of her Senate bid was first reported by Politico.

The former schoolteacher was first elected to represent Tennessee House District 13 in 2012 and narrowly lost her reelection bid in 2014. She won the seat back in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. Due to redistricting, she moved to District 90 to avoid running against Democratic incumbent Sam McKenzie in District 15 and defeated Republican nominee David Poczobut in 2022.

Johnson, along with fellow Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, gained national attention earlier this year when they faced expulsion votes from the Tennessee General Assembly after protesting gun violence on the floor of the state House in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

Republican lawmakers voted to expel Jones and Pearson but Johnson’s expulsion vote failed by one vote. Jones and Pearson were later reappointed as interim successors by the Nashville Metro Council and Shelby County Commission respectively. Both will face special elections later this year to officially win their seats back.

Blackburn is aiming to win re-election at the 2024 general election after defeating former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2018 to become the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. She became Tennessee’s senior senator in 2021 following the retirement of longtime Sen. Lamar Alexander.