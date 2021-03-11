Kirk Cox on gubernatorial endorsement from US Rep. Morgan Griffith

(WJHL) – Virginia gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox addressed his latest endorsement from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.

Cox is one of eight Republicans and five Democrats seeking to fill the seat of Gov. Ralph Northam who is prohibited by Virginia law from serving consecutive terms. He hopes his own record along with Griffith’s endorsement will encourage Southwest Virginia voters to support him.

Cox and Griffith served together in the Virginia House of Delegates for nearly 30 years. Since 2011, Griffith has served as the U.S. representative for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, which covers Southwest Virginia.

Much of Cox’s focus is on COVID-19 response within the state, especially vaccine distribution. Cox says, “I suggested way back in January that teachers need to be pushed more forward, that we need more locations, that the local health departments were not the right solution. We need more people being able to do the vaccines. And you have seen a lot of areas, like Southwest I think have suffered.”

State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Midlothian), Paul Davis, Peter Doran, Octavia Johnson, Col. Sergio de la Peña, Merle Rutledge, Kurt Santini, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin are also running for the GOP nomination. The GOP will hold a drive-in convention at Liberty University instead of a primary in May to pick its nominee for governor.

Former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee J. Carter (D-Manassas), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) are competing for the Democratic nomination. Democrats will hold their primary in June.