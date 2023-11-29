KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull is not planning to seek another term.

Shull confirmed to News Channel 11 that he does not intend to seek re-election next year.

He was elected mayor in 2019 and re-elected in 2021.

Shull was previously a Sullivan County commissioner and Kingsport alderman. He is also an Army veteran.

Kingsport’s next municipal election will be held on Aug. 1. Candidate petitions will be available starting Feb. 5 and must be submitted to the county election commission by April 4 at noon.