Kingsport Election: What you need to know

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in Kingsport for the city’s municipal election.

Voters will elect or re-elect a mayor, three aldermen, and two school board members.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day:

Voting hours and locations

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 18. Voters must go to the poll location assigned to their precinct. Voter registration status and voting locations can be confirmed online.

What to bring to the polls

Voters will need to bring an acceptable form of identification. According to the Sullivan County Election Commission, any of the following forms of ID are acceptable, even if expired:

Tennessee drivers license with your photo

U.S. passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal government

U.S. military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs and any photo ID not issued by the federal government or state are not acceptable.

A voter registration card is not required to vote.

Click here for more information.

Who is on the ballot?

Mayor

Michael Lathrop

Patrick W. Shull (incumbent)

Brian K. Woliver

Alderman (3 seats)

Sara E. Buchanan

Joe Carr

Wesley Combs

Betsy M. Cooper (incumbent)

Colette George (incumbent)

Bob Harshbarger

Paul W. Montgomery

J S Moore

Gerald Sensabaugh

Board of Education (2 seats)

Tyler Brooks

Denny Darnell

Brandon Fletcher

M. Eric Hyche (incumbent)

Jamie Jackson

Melissa B. Woods

Click here to download a sample ballot.

Election results

You can track the results as they come in Tuesday night on WJHL.com. Look for coverage on News Channel 11 at 11.

For more election information, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website.