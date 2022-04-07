KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host a Sullivan County mayoral candidate forum next week.

The event will take place on April 14 at 7 p.m. inside the Eastman Board Room at the Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100.

Candidates will briefly discuss why they are running for mayor before answering questions from a moderator in a debate-style forum.

The Chamber will also host county commissioner candidate forums on two nights. The first will take place on April 11 for candidates in Districts 6–8. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the Kingsport Center for Higher Education auditorium. The second forum will take place on April 18 for candidates in Districts 9–11. It will get underway at 6 p.m. inside the Chamber’s Eastman Board Room.

County primary elections will be held on May 3.