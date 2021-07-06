Kingsport BMA members sworn in following election

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The newest member of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen was sworn in Tuesday along with the mayor and two aldermen who were re-elected back in May.

Paul Montgomery, who won the most votes in the alderman race in the May 18 election, is the newest addition to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Montgomery and incumbent aldermen Colette George and Betsy Cooper and Mayor Pat Shull were sworn in.

Shull won a second term as mayor after receiving nearly 64 percent of the vote.

After the swearing-in, George was selected for another two-year term as the city’s vice-mayor.

In Kingsport, mayors serve two-year terms while aldermen serve four-year terms.