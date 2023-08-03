GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One incumbent was re-elected to the Greeneville City Council but another was not.

Incumbent Ginny Kidwell and former police chief Tim Ward won the race for the two seats in the First Ward, according to election results posted Thursday night.

However, incumbent Kristin Girton will not return to the city council.

Ward received the most votes with 403 while Kidwell earned 343 votes and Girton received 186 votes.

Due to recent changes to the town charter, Ward and Kidwell will serve three-year terms through Aug. 31, 2026. Afterward, they will serve four-year terms along with the mayor and other council members. Future town elections will take place on even-numbered years.

The town is divided into two wards, with the First Ward covering areas north of Church Street and the Second Ward covering the part of town south of Church Street.