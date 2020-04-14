Kerney to face Campbell in Tennessee Third House District primary

Neal Kerney is running in the Republican primary for the Tennessee Third House District seat currently held by Timothy Hill.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Neal Kerney, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Tennessee National Guard who’s made three previous tries at state office, will face Scotty Campbell in August’s Republican primary for the open Tennessee Third House District seat.

Kerney, who ran against Jon Lundberg in a 2016 state senate primary, said he believes the COVID-19 crisis should serve as a “wakeup call” about the effect offshoring has had on the nation’s ability to produce its own important goods.

Neal Kerney

“We sold out our jobs to China, in particular manufacturing,” Kerney said. “I would love to see once this pandemic scare lifts an emergent task force of all local, state, federal officials as well as leaders in industry and small business and education all come together to form an emergent task force, what can we do in Upper East Tennessee to try to bring back the plentiful manufacturing jobs that we used to have in East Tennessee.”

Kerney said there isn’t likely much separating him ideologically from Campbell, who served one term representing the district (2011-2012) but didn’t seek re-election. Both are committed, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small government conservatives, he said.

What he has to offer, he said, is servant leadership with broad life experience.

“I have the in depth leadership and experience and the background from both my military and small business and manufacturing. Now is the time and the right time. Times are too serious right now and with the voters of the third state house district they shouldn’t expect anything less. And I can bring that to the table, I have that to offer.”

Kerney just finished a one-year deployment at Fort Campbell, Ky., and served in Afghanistan 12 years ago. He said while he’d be humbled to serve on any committee if elected, he’d appreciate serving on one related to veterans’ issues.

“The veterans in this state house district they have a right to know and have a voice,” Kerney said. “I have been out there doing the job post-9/11 on behalf of veterans, so … any committees I can advocate for veterans in the state of Tennessee I’m certainly interested in.”

Kerney said the depletion in manufacturing stateside is “a national security issue.” He also said it’s hit communities like Johnson, Carter and Sullivan counties hard.

“The simple, everyday things in life we take for granted,” Kerney said. “Where are they (manufactured) right now?

“The voters of the third state house district need to know that they have manufacturing jobs to go back to – Johnson County, Sullivan County, Carter County – but it’s just not gonna happen. I think this is a wake up call for all of us.”

Kerney, who is a graduate of the Advanced Operations and War Fighter Course of the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., said his military background equips him for service in the legislature. He also served as detachment commander of the Johnson County National Guard Armory from 1995-98 and company commander of the Carter County National Guard Armory from 2005-2007.

“I think (what) the voters need to look at is the background, the leadership, what I can bring to the table in servant leadership right now in serious times for our state and country.”

Kerney, who graduated from Sullivan South High School and owned a business before selling his share to his brother, is a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church along with his wife, Sandy, a Kingsport school teacher.

He has a 19-year-old son from a previous marriage and was a walk-on football player at the University of Tennessee, playing from 1992-94 and earning a bachelor’s degree. He is active in Gideons International.

Kerney first ran for office in 1996, when he lost to Jason Mumpower for a house seat despite outpolling him in Johnson County. He said he also ran neck-and-neck with Lundberg in Johnson County in the 2016 election.

“When I got the personal support that I needed both in Carter and Sullivan County I felt confident to go ahead with this election,” Kerney said.