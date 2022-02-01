Ken Baldwin won’t seek reelection for 1st district attorney general

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin announced Tuesday that the veteran prosecutor will not seek reelection in 2022.

Baldwin served as the DA following the sudden death of DA Tony Clark in March 2018. He has practiced law for 47 years, he revealed Tuesday, and has served as a prosecutor in Tennessee courtrooms for 38 years.

“Although I am retiring as a prosecutor for the State of Tennessee, I do not plan to be entirely absent from the courtrooms of East Tennessee,” Baldwin revealed in a release. “It has been a privilege to serve this community as a prosecutor and as the District Attorney General.”

Tennessee’s 1st Judicial District encompasses Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

The Washington County Election Commission has Republican Steve Finney listed as a candidate for the 2022 DA ballot, with elections on Aug. 4.