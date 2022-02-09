Keen resigns from Bristol, TN Council, considering state House run

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Councilman Chad Keen is resigning from the Bristol, Tennessee City Council.

The city announced Keen’s resignation Wednesday afternoon.

“I am extremely grateful to our citizens, our business community, my fellow councilmembers, and our city staff for entrusting me with this role,” Keen said in a release. “Our economy is strong. We have great leadership on our City Council, on our city staff, and in our school system. Bristol, Tennessee has come a long way, and our future is incredibly bright.”

According to the release, Keen is stepping down after nine years on the council in order to focus on future personal and professional endeavors. That includes potentially running for the Tennessee House First District seat.

The city charter requires the council to appoint an individual from the same district as Keen’s, the east district, to fill the vacancy within 30 days. That individual would serve until the next regular city election in November.