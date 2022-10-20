JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic Tennessee Senate candidate Kate Craig held a candidate forum at the Langton Center in Johnson City on Wednesday.

Craig said she organized the event after her opponent, Republican Sen. Rusty Crowe, declined to participate in a candidate forum that would have been organized by two outside groups.

“They would love to be able to actually talk to Rusty Crow, he’s just not here,” Craig said. “So he’s choosing to not be here with them, and so I’m honored to be here with them to answer their questions because I think they deserve that. Any candidate that runs for office should do that, and, historically, our incumbents don’t show up when they run for office, and to me, they’re derelict of duty.”

News Channel 11 reached out to Crowe for comment but did not receive a response.

Craig said the biggest reason why she decided to run was concerns over Ballad Health having a lack of medical competition in the region.

Early voting is underway in Tennessee and will continue through Nov 3. Election Day is Nov. 8.