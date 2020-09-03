Kanye West removed from Virginia ballot

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West has been removed from Virginia’s ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

The removal comes after a Richmond judge granted a temporary injunction on Thursday in a lawsuit seeking to keep West’s name off the ballot.

The lawsuit claims that two people were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” for West and that 11 of his 13 electors may be invalid.

Virginia law requires candidates to secure 13 electors in order to appear on the ballot.

Judge Joi Taylor ruled that “eleven of the Elector Oaths submitted by Kanye West were obtained by improper, fraudulent, and/or misleading means, or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct, and, therefore, do not count toward the statutorily required minimum to qualify the petition.”

Taylor ordered that West’s name not be printed on ballots.

West, who is running as an independent, will still appear on Tennessee’s presidential ballot.