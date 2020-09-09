Kanye West files appeal to get his name back on Virginia ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Independent presidential candidate Kanye West aims to have a Richmond judge’s ruling barring him from the ballot in Virginia overturned by the state’s Supreme Court.

Lawyers for West filed an appeal Tuesday seeking to have his name put back on the presidential ballot and paperwork to have the court decide by or before the end of next week, arguing that ballots could have already been printed for November’s election.

READ: West’s appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court

“Ballots will be printed soon and may already be being printed in some Virginia counties, so resolution of this case is essential by on or before September 18, 2020,” West’s legal team wrote in a motion for expedited consideration.

The artist and entrepreneur has also hired two new attorneys, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden, for his appeal. According to a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Charlotte Gomer, both have “extensive ties to the Republican Party.”

