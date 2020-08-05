Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion for November election

Your Local Election HQ

Decision does not impact ballots for Thursday's primary

by: JONATHAN MATTISE

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s ruling nixes a June expansion order by a lower court that state election officials opposed.

The decision came the same day voters could begin requesting absentee ballots for the general election. It restores Tennessee’s excuse-based system for November, with COVID-19 related additions that include underlying health conditions for voters and those in their care.

The justices wrote the decision doesn’t impact ballots for Thursday’s primary.

Only a handful of states are not offering by-mail voting for everyone during the pandemic, though two-thirds of states allowed the practice before it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

POLITICS

More Politics

Trending Stories