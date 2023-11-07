ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Voters have elected Washington County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow to a third term, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

With 19 out of 20 precincts reported, Cumbow, a Democrat, had 8,999 votes while Republican Dove Goodpaster had 6,633.

Cumbow was first elected in 2015 when he defeated incumbent Republican Nicole Price. Price challenged Cumbow again in 2019 but ultimately lost.

Washington County voters also re-elected Sheriff Blake Andis.