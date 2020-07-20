Johnson County mayor and sheriff endorse Timothy Hill in Congressional run

Timothy Hill of Blountville is running in the Republican primary for Tennessee’s First District Congressional seat.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two key officials in Johnson County announced their support for Congressional candidate Timothy Hill.

According to a release from Hill’s campaign office, Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor and Sheriff Eddie Tester have voiced their support for Hill.

“I’ll be voting for Timothy Hill for Congressman. I’d like to encourage my fellow Johnson Countians to do the same. Timothy has done a great job representing Johnson County and I’m sure he’ll do a great job as our next Congressman,” Taylor said.

“Our friend Timothy Hill is running for office, he needs our vote. If you would, join us in getting Timothy Hill to Washington,” Sheriff Tester said.

Hill responded in a statement, voicing his appreciation for their support.

“I’m grateful to have the support of my friends Mayor Taylor and Sheriff Tester, and it’s been an honor to represent Johnson County in Nashville. I look forward to continuing to serve Johnson County in Washington, D.C.,” Hill said.