JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Commission has set a date when they will appoint a temporary state representative until a special election for former Rep. Scotty Campbell’s seat.

Campbell, who previously represented District 3, resigned in April. A bipartisan committee found in March that Campbell had violated the General Assembly’s policy on workplace discrimination and harassment. He resigned effective immediately on April 20 after reports of the violation became widespread.

The Johnson County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting to consider and appoint an interim successor on Thursday, May 11. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Johnson County Courthouse in Mountain City.

An agenda provided for the meeting includes a time for public comment ahead of the nominations. Nominees for the position will also have a five-minute period to address the commission prior to the vote.

The Johnson County Commission is comprised of 15 commissioners.

The commission has the authority to appoint an interim successor as Campbell’s county of residence. District 3 also contains parts of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.

The interim representative will have a relatively short term, as a special election has been called to fill the vacancy. A special primary election will be held on June 22, and a general election has been scheduled for Aug. 3.

Under the Tennessee Constitution, the state will reimburse county election commissions for the costs of the special election.