Johnson City Commission candidates answer questions at forum ahead of Election Day

JOHNSON CITY, (Tenn.)- Next month voters in Johnson City will decide who should fill three open seats on the Board of Commissioners. Eight candidates are on the ballot with three seats to be filled.

Thursday, all candidates answered questions at a forum hosted by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and moderated by News Channel 11’s Josh Smith.

The forum at the Memorial Park Community Center was streamed on WJHL’s Facebook page and website. The only audience members were those who were invited by the candidates. They were allowed to have two.

After introductions, candidates answered a range of questions within a minute and fifteen seconds including what their top priorities would be if elected to the city commission.

“A priority for me is economic equity for our region,” said candidate Kyle Beagle. “I believe that our citizens deserve a sustainable wage for our area. I believe that protections and more efforts to invest in our small businesses is very important.”

“The John Sevier Center downtown,” said incumbent Dr. Todd Fowler who is hoping to be re-elected. “There are 150 families that are living in a high rise that is not the best arrangement for them or for the city or for the fire department or for the medical people that have to call on them.”

“We have to maintain fiscal responsibility and we have to do that by growth. Our population is shrinking,” said candidate, Dr. Turney Williams. “If we increase our income, we have to increase our tax base. We’re losing young people to other communities where there are better job opportunities.”

Candidates in Johnson City run as Independents. But that hasn’t stopped political parties from supporting their favorites– something a few of the candidates said is concerning.

“It comes with a 3, 4, 5, 600-page packet with the agenda and I struggle to find anything in them that aligns neatly in any kind of partisan label. There are not Republican water lines and Democratic fire trucks,” said incumbent and current Vice-Mayor Joe Wise. “And I don’t believe for one second injecting a dose of hyper-partisanship at city hall is going to help one bit.”

“I support nonpartisanship,” said candidate Aaron T. Murphy. ” I believe that when you have that in place, you can lead well without being influenced by secret groups or political bosses that you never see.”

Another topic – regionalism and the push to increase cooperation with surrounding cities to improve the local economy.

“I’m not sure that has been as laid out as it should be at least from a voter reading the paper and the media and trying to understand how it’s all working,” said candidate Debbie Harley-McClaskey. “I think it’s invisible and needs to be made more visible.”

“We are elected for the citizens of Johnson City and their priorities come first but understanding that we are not enemies to the county, to our neighboring cities, to even the cities on the outskirts of our region,” said candidate John Clark. “Because when they are better, we are better.”

Candidates also shared their thoughts on race issues within the city government and the city’s handling of protests last summer. One of the candidates Alona Norwood is on the board for the New Generation Freedom Fighters.

“Where do we even go from here. I am running for Johnson City Commission because I was asked time and time again by poor white people, poor black people, small business owners of both races…and they said they need to see leadership that looks like the people of Johnson City,” Norwood said.

Joe Wise and Todd Fowler currently both sit on the city commission. They hope to be re-elected. A third seat currently held by Dr. Larry Calhoun will be open at the end of the year since he is not running again.