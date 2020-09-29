Johnson City Commission candidate Joe Wise holds campaign kickoff event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A campaign kickoff event was held Monday night in Johnson City for city commission candidate Joe Wise.

The event comes just days after Wise was not invited to take part in a candidate forum last week.

Wise, who currently serves as vice mayor, told News Channel 11 that he is ready to continue serving the people of Johnson City.

Three seats are up for grabs on the ballot.

“We’re really just gathering with friends and longtime supporters to celebrate the last four years and look forward to the next four years,” Wise said.

All eight candidates for city commission will take part in a forum hosted by News Channel 11 and the Johnson City Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s set for October 8 from 8:30-10 pm.

The forum will be livestreamed on WJHL.com and on our Facebook.