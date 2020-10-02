Johnson City Commission candidate Dr. Turney Williams holds virtual campaign kickoff Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City physician officially launched his campaign for a seat on the city commission Thursday.

Doctor Turney Williams was already on the November ballot, but he held a virtual campaign kickoff Thursday to make things official.

He says he is running because he feels he has the mind to keep Johnson City on the right track.

“I don’t think we need dramatic change in this city and I would like to see other people want to come to Johnson City because it is a good place to go to school,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s a good place to work, taxes are low and it’s got a great outdoors.”

Williams is running against seven other candidates to fill three seats on the city commission on the November 3 ballot.

Early voting begins on October 14.