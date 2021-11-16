Johnson City attorney running for First District Circuit Court judge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City attorney has announced her bid for First District Circuit Court judge.

Suzanne Cook is running for the seat that serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

Cook currently practices law with Hunter, Smith, and Davis and teaches trial practice as an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee.

She says one of the biggest issues facing the court system is the backlog of cases brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Primarily the courts were restricted on what they could do,” Cook said. “It was nobody’s fault, it was a pandemic, but we’ve got to get all that back on track for people.”

The seat is currently held by judge Jean Stanley, who announced her retirement.

The Republican primary will take place on May 3.