JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has won the Republican primary in his bid for a second term.

Grandy defeated County Commissioner Robbie Tester by winning nearly 52% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

“It’s just incredibly humble to serve a great county like Washington County, the first county in the state of Tennessee. It really is just awe-inspring,” Grandy said Tuesday night. “So, I can’t thank the folks that came out to support me enough, I’ll do my very best, I will work hard to earn their respect.”

In the days leading up to Election Day, the two candidates sparred over claims Grandy made in a campaign advertisement about reducing the county’s debt during his time as mayor. In 2017, then-candidate Grandy promised to focus on paying down the county’s debt.

Grandy told News Channel 11 in January that if re-elected, one of the things he would like to focus on during his next term would be making high-speed internet more widely available in the county in hopes of boosting economic development.

He will face James Reeves in the county general election in August. Grandy narrowly defeated Reeves by 643 votes in the 2018 general election.