Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he departs after attending services, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary.

The former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, reaffirming the state’s preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones.

With most votes counted, Biden won a majority of voters over his opponents and virtually every county in the state.

He won big with African American voters, as well as suburban voters who will be key in the general election against President Donald Trump.

