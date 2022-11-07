JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Current Johnson City commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter both have their spots at risk in a four-person race for two open seats Tuesday, with John Baker and Jay Emberton both making their first runs for public office.

Brock is seeking a third term, but one that would bring her tenure to 14 years by the time she completes it in 2026 if she wins reelection. The city election calendar changed during her first term, extending it from four years to six.

Hunter, who captured his first term by finishing runner-up to Brock in a five-person race in 2018, is looking to win a second term.

The race has been relatively quiet and spending has been low compared to the 2020 campaign, which saw Todd Fowler, Aaron Murphy and Joe Wise elected in a race featuring eight candidates.

Murphy reported spending more than $15,000 in that race, Wise more than $5,000 and even losing candidate Dr. Turney Williams more than $6,000.

By contrast, Hunter has spent the most this year at just over $4,000 according to campaign finance reports. Brock has spent slightly over $3,300, while Emberton reported slightly more than $1,750 in disbursements and Baker has spent less than $500.

Brock and Hunter both told News Channel 11 in June they believe the current commission is working well together as a whole. They pointed to their experience and a focus on nuts and bolts such as infrastructure as the city experiences a strong growth phase as reasons to retain them.

Baker and Emberton both told News Channel 11 in September they see Johnson City moving in a good direction, but both said they could bring skills and perspectives that they believe the current five-member commission lacks.

Baker said one focus for him would be assertively representing the city’s low and moderate-income residents in a time of fast growth and quickly rising housing costs.

Emberton, a former Army officer, said he believes the city needs a commissioner with strong crisis communication and leadership skills as growth creates some natural tension.

The top two vote-getters will join or rejoin Mayor Wise, Vice Mayor Fowler and Murphy on the five-member commission with their terms running until late 2026. Wise, Fowler and Murphy’s terms end in 2024.