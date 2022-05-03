GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison is one step closer to a second term.

According to unofficial election results, the incumbent mayor defeated challenger Terry Greer by winning 84.51% of the vote in the Republican Party mayoral primary.

Morrison was first elected mayor in 2018 after previously serving as a county commissioner.

“We put a plan in place when we come here to start looking toward the future and doing long-range planning and putting Greene County first and recruiting business and industry and supporting our business and industry partners, recruiting retail and restaurants, to grow our community,” Morrison said Tuesday night.

He will face independent candidate Bralen Diamond in the county general election on August 4.