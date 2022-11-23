BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Incumbent Bill Hartley on Wednesday congratulated Neal Osborne for winning the third and final seat on the Bristol, Virginia City Council.

The election was close; Hartley was unseated by Osborne by just 20 votes.

Virginia state law allows candidates to request a recount in close races; however, Hartley announced that he has faith in the accuracy of the results.

“I congratulate Neal Osborne on his victory,” Hartley tweeted Wednesday. “I wish him and the other members of the City Council success in confronting the issues facing our city. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Bristol, Virginia on the City Council for over eight years.

“I hope that the closeness of the election reminds all residents of the importance of voting, especially in local elections, as every vote matters.”

Both newcomers Jake Holmes (28.24%) and Michael Pollard (24.28%) gained the most votes while incumbents Osborne and Hartley vied for the final seat. Click here for more information.