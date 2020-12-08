Hundreds gather in Knoxville for rally supporting President Trump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s now been over a month since the election, and the support for President Trump continues. In Knoxville, hundreds gathered to show their support as official election results continue to be finalized.

“We want to show that we support our president. We don’t believe that the elections in the swing states were carried out in a lawful matter, that there’s fraud and we just want to give out voice to the national support of that issue,” said rally attendee, Kevin Hill.

The rally was organized by Tennessee Senator Mark Pody. He says this rally had a dual purpose; to support the president, but to also encourage Tennesseans to go to Georgia to help campaign in the Senate runoff election.

“We’re not done yet. We want to make sure that all the votes are counted correctly and every vote that’s supposed to count, count and any votes that aren’t supposed to count, that they’re not counted,” Pody said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was not physically at the rally, but he did send a video message that was played for the audience.

There were protesters outside of the rally from various groups in the Knoxville area. They wanted to make it clear they did not share the same views.

“It’s not okay for people to come out and celebrate racism and celebrate conspiracy theories so we want to send a clear message that people of Knoxville are against that and we want trump out and we’re glad trump has lost,” said protester David Hayes.

Results of the electoral college vote are typically approved by Congress on January 6, according to the Associated Press.