Hundreds attend ‘Trump Train Parade’ in Sullivan County Saturday

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- Several hundred people decorated their vehicles in support of President Donal Trump and other Republican Candidates Saturday morning.

As the nation inches closer to election day on November 3rd, cars lined up for a Trump Train Parade that rode through Sullivan County.

The Trump Train Parade stretched about 20 miles, starting at Sullivan East Middle School and ending in Downtown Kingsport.

“We wanted to come out and show support for our president and we just want to say God bless him, and God bless America, and we just want to keep it great again, and another four years for our president,” said Tina Colvard.

This is her and her husband, Charles Colvard’s, second President Trump Parade this year.

They also saw the president when he came to Johnson City in 2018.

“From the Tri-Cities, Tennessee has really supported Trump,” said Tina, “I just feel like it’s across the state we have just gave him such support.”

Hundreds showed up to the Trump Train Parade on Saturday showing their support for the Republican Party.

“It’s amazing to see the numbers of people who turned out today throughout the region and beyond,” said Scotty Campbell, candidate for Tennessee State Representative.

“I’m really glad that they’re standing up for President Donald Trump and his policies, his reelection efforts, and for all of us up and down the ballot in Northeast Tennessee,” said Campbell.

This comes after Tennessee surpassed polling numbers on the first day of early voting.

“A couple weeks ago I got to visit the president and he was amazed at the polling for this first district,” said Congressional Candidate, Diana Harshbarger.

Hundreds of people came out for the @POTUS Train Parade in Sullivan County this morning. @DHarshbargerTN1 was in attendance. I'll have more from her tonight on @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. pic.twitter.com/lPi7VfCmjZ — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) October 17, 2020

Harshbargar said events like these show that people are serious about who they want in office.

“This is a ‘Get out to Vote’ rally and Scotty will tell you just like I will, our primary goal is to turn everyone out to vote for our president, President Trump,” said Harshbargar.

This Trump Train Parade was organized by Mark Vance.

Those who attended said they are already making plans for another car parade in the near future.

As for any opposition, there were no opposing parades nor rallies near the Trump Train Parade starting line.