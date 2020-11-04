Hulsey re-elected to Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Bud Hulsey has been re-elected in Tennessee State House District 2.

The three-term Republican defeated Democratic candidate Arvil Love in the general election.

A retired police lieutenant, Hulsey has advocated for “truth in sentencing,” which would prevent certain convicts from being released early from prison.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he backed a bill prohibiting the governor from using law enforcement to enforce executive orders that require private businesses to close or restrict the freedom to peacefully assemble or travel.

“Anytime you take police power and enforce an edict out of the executive branch — who doesn’t have the right to make law — if you enforce that edict it is a form of fascism that is unconstitutional,” Hulsey said in an interview with News Channel 11.

Along with other local state lawmakers, Hulsey introduced “Evelyn’s Law,” a bill to increase the penalties against parents and guardians who do not report a missing child to law enforcement within an appropriate amount of time. The measure was named after Evelyn Boswell, a Sullivan County toddler who was reported missing and ultimately found dead in March 2020.

Hulsey was first elected to the Tennessee House in 2014 after defeating incumbent Rep. Tony Shipley in the Republican primary.

He currently chairs the Corrections Subcommittee and is a member of several other committees.

State House District 2 consists of part of Sullivan County.