High-dollar Trump fundraiser set for Middle Tennessee on debate day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump plans to do more than just debate Thursday in Nashville.

Invitations are out for a high dollar fundraiser and reception somewhere in Middle Tennessee that includes his daughter Ivanka.

A top donation of $250,000 per couple gets you presidential treatment.

Potential presidential donors received the invite in the past few days.

It says “special event” with Donald J. and Ivanka Trump on Oct. 22 in Nashville.

A “roundtable” discussion and photo opportunity with the president is part of the deal, says the invitation.

$250,000 per couple gets you two tickets to the roundtable and “one” photo op with the president and two tickets to the reception according to the invite.

There’s also room on the invitation for a $100,000 donation for individual attendees.

Lesser dollar amounts beginning at $50,000 per person give you access to the presidential fundraiser.

The last listed donor amount of $2,800 dollars gets you into Ivanka Trump’s reception.

The president’s event is expected to occur prior to the debate Thursday night with former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Exactly when and where are not expected to be released publicly.

Over the years, Middle Tennessee has been fertile ground for raising campaign money.

Williamson County and the city of Belle Meade have often been listed as top ten donors nationally to political campaigns.