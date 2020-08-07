Hicks defeats incumbent Van Huss in GOP state House primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Hicks defeated incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss in the Republican primary for the Tennessee House District 6 seat.

Van Huss was seeking a fifth term representing District 6.

Hicks said he would focus on education, workforce development, and the region’s drug epidemic if elected.

Hicks will face Democrat Brad Batt in the Nov. 3 general election.

District 6 includes part of Washington County.

Happy tears from Hicks and Alexander as they thank the room with numbers showing them in the lead. pic.twitter.com/nk7435JbgZ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 7, 2020

This is one of two political upsets in Washington County, as political newcomer Rebecca Alexander defeated longtime state Rep. Matthew Hill in the Tennessee House District 7 GOP primary.