Hicks defeats incumbent Van Huss in GOP state House primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Hicks defeated incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss in the Republican primary for the Tennessee House District 6 seat.
Van Huss was seeking a fifth term representing District 6.
Hicks said he would focus on education, workforce development, and the region’s drug epidemic if elected.
Hicks will face Democrat Brad Batt in the Nov. 3 general election.
District 6 includes part of Washington County.
This is one of two political upsets in Washington County, as political newcomer Rebecca Alexander defeated longtime state Rep. Matthew Hill in the Tennessee House District 7 GOP primary.