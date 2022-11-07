(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.
Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m.
Carter County
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Greene County
Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Hawkins County
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Johnson County
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Sullivan County
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Unicoi County
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Washington County
Polls open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day. For voting locations, click here.
