(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m.

Carter County

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Greene County

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Hawkins County

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Johnson County

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Sullivan County

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Unicoi County

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Washington County

Polls open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day. For voting locations, click here.

Stay up-to-date on election results throughout the day by sticking with News Channel 11’s Your Local Election Headquarters coverage.