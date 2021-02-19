Here’s the list of candidates in Kingsport’s municipal election this May

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport voters will elect a mayor, three aldermen, and two school board members this May.

The deadline for candidates to file their petitions was noon Thursday and well over a dozen did so for all three offices.

Mayoral Race

Incumbent Mayor Pat Shull’s bid for re-election will be challenged by two other candidates: Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver.

Shull’s first term as mayor will expire on June 30. He was elected in 2019.

Alderman Race

Nine candidates, including two incumbents, will compete for three alderman seats.

Aldermen Betsy Cooper and Colette George are seeking re-election, but Jennifer Adler is not.

The list of challengers includes Sara Buchanan; Joe Carr; Wesley Combs; Bob Harshbarger, son of Rep. Diana Harshbarger; Paul Montgomery; J.S. Moore; and former NFL player Gerald Sensabaugh.

School Board Race

Six candidates are in the race for two school board seats, including incumbent Eric Hyche.

The other school board seat belonged to Carrie Upshaw, who died in December after a long battle with illness. Tim Dean was appointed to complete Upshaw’s term, but he is not seeking the seat in this election.

The other candidates are Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Jamie Jackson, and Melissa Woods.

Election day is May 18 with early voting taking place from April 28 to May 13.

The deadline to register to vote is April 19.

Absentee ballots can be requested from Feb. 17 through May 11.

The Bluff City and Bristol municipal elections scheduled for May 18 have been moved to November 2022. Doing so eliminated the cost each city had to pay to hold their elections, according to the Sullivan County Election Commission.