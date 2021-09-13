Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee will not seek re-election in 2022

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced in a Facebook post Monday that he would not be seeking re-election in the 2022 race.

Lee wrote that he was announcing his decision early to allow potential candidates time to prepare campaigns.

“I am grateful to the citizens of Hawkins County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me as County Mayor,” Lee wrote. “I also want to thank my dedicated staff who work with me and consistently provide excellent service to the citizens.”

Lee stated that he was proud that despite the pandemic and accompanying economic hardships, Hawkins County has not seen a tax increase.

“With all the challenges currently facing the county and the continuing pandemic, residents deserve to have my full attention on running the county and not running for re-election,” Lee wrote. “I encourage the voters of Hawkins County to look at what each potential candidate has to offer Hawkins County and not themselves! The office of County Mayor should not be used for personal gain.”