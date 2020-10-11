Harshbarger hosts “ho-down” to inform voters of campaign

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members gathered at the Allendale Mansion Saturday afternoon to join Republican U.S. House candidate for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional district Diana Harshbarger for an afternoon of bluegrass music and barbecue.

According to the press release, attendees were encouraged to wear face masks as they learned more about Harshbarger’s policies and platforms.

“So many supporters,” Harshbarger said. “It makes my heart leap. This is what it’s all about — bringing the district together…this is something I wanted to do for a long time; it’s fantastic.”

