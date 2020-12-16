Harshbarger among 26 incoming GOP reps calling on Pelosi to launch election investigation

Incoming First District Representative Diana Harshbarger has signed on to a letter calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to initiate an investigation into election irregularities.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of 26 incoming Republican House members that includes Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee’s First District has sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging a House investigation into “any reported fraudulent activities surrounding the 2020 presidential election.”

Diana Harshbarger

The letter dated today doesn’t call for a halt to the process that is expected to put President-elect Joe Biden in the White House come Jan. 20. It does, however, claim that “reported gross violations of our elections process” merit investigation “with the intent of restoring confidence in our election process.”

Representative-elect Harshbarger said in a statement regarding her joining the letter’s signatories that she “stands with” President Donald Trump.

“I stand for election integrity as our elections must be safe, and secure and every legal vote case must be counted,” Harshbarger said.

‘The House has demonstrated a zest for all sorts of investigations, and we believe that you have a strong capacity to initiate a thorough investigation into these voting irregularities’ Letter to nancy pelosi from incoming gop representatives

The failure so far for any court to uphold more than a couple of small procedural-related claims on behalf of the Trump campaign did not dissuade the letter writers. The letter referenced verified reports of:

Absentee and mail-in ballots with missing or unverified signatures;

Missing and unaccounted voting machine memory cards; and

Restrictions on bipartisan election observers during critical phases of the election process.

The letter notes of the signers that there are “tremendous differences in our districts and in some cases, our policy positions…”

They represent a “diverse and wide swath” of the country, but “can all agree (that) protecting the integrity of our elections is paramount.”

The letter claims the elections process “has devolved into chaos” and that the signers’ constituents “are deeply concerned with the integrity of our elections.”

In a clear dig at the current House’s leadership, the letter says “over the past several years, the House has demonstrated a zest for all sorts of investigations,” leaving it with “the strong capacity to initiate a thorough investigation into these voting irregularities.”

It concludes with the claim that elections going forward depend on prompt investigation of “the 2020 election irregularities.”